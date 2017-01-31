As I announced Sunday, I have established a task force to determine what assistance the university can offer those affected by the U.S. Executive Order preventing individuals from seven countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days. The task force is headed by Vice-Provost and Associate Vice-President International pro tem Pam Ratner and encompasses key support units from both campuses, including Human Resources, the International Office, Go Global, Government Relations, Student Development and Services, and the Faculty of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies.

I am pleased to report that the task force has already begun its work. The task force is assigning resources and people to assist those members of our community who are affected by the Executive Order. Its immediate focus is on assisting students, faculty, staff and university visitors whose freedom to travel might be affected by the Executive Order.

Fortunately, UBC has a rich network of institutional resources to assist those who require information or advice. For a list of resources visit:

For faculty, post-doctoral fellows, and staff with immigration, visa, or work permit questions: UBC Human Resources, Housing & Relocation Services, Danielle Samuels (RCIC), Manager Relocation, 604-827-4098 or danielle.samuels@ubc.ca

with questions about travel and student visas: For exchange students and visiting international research students : Vancouver – Go Global at 604-822-0942 Okanagan – Go Global at 250-807-8098

and : For general inquiries related to partnerships, research activities, and other university activities: http://www.ubc.ca/international/

I would like to thank the members of the UBC community who have offered their help to those affected by the Executive Order, and to encourage each of you to consider how you might offer friendship to those who may be separated from their family members and communities or having to reconsider travel plans at present.

If you have questions that are not addressed by the information contained at the links supplied above, please contact Adel El Zaïm at 604-827-4140 or adel.elzaim@ubc.ca

Finally, I wish to reiterate what I said in my message regarding the mosque attack in Quebec: UBC celebrates diversity in all its forms, and is committed to providing an inclusive campus environment for everyone, regardless of religious belief, sexual orientation, gender identity or racial or ethnic background. These are fundamental Canadian – and human – values and therefore, we stand in solidarity with members of the Muslim community. If you witness or experience incidents that violate our Statement on Respectful Environment for Students, Faculty and Staff, please consider reporting those incidents in accordance with that Statement.

Prof. Santa J. Ono

President & Vice-Chancellor